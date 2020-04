Made a decision to move from Drupal 6 to WordPress 4.8, but wasn’t sure how to transition, whether I’d have to pay someone to do it. Then found this plug-in, and my problem was solved instantly. Worked brilliantly, even with some custom content types in Drupal – most situations seem to be catered to.

Only had one issue, with comments coming across as moderated (problematic, with some 65,000 of them on our Drupal site), and the comment count not working correctly. But issue was solved quickly by submitting a ticket to the creator – so extra thumbs-up for such solid support.

Highly recommended for anyone thinking about making the switch from Drupal to WordPress.

(Don’t fiddle around with the free version and then leave a bad review about having to pay for extra services – just pay the money, it’s a bargain compared to having to pay someone to do it.)